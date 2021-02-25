Yamanashi: Police officer accused of molesting girl after reported theft

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have arrested a police officer over the alleged molestation of a girl after she reported a theft, reports NHK (Feb. 24).

Last November, Yuki Watanabe, of the Uenohara Police Station, allegedly fondled the body of the girl, aged in her teens, through her clothes at her residence.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Watanabe at his residence in Higashimurayama City on suspicion of indecent assault.

“I wanted to get along with her,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The incident took place after the girl reported a theft. “Let me check the site again,” Watanabe reportedly said by telephone in asking to visit her the next day.

“We deeply apologize to victim and the citizens of the prefecture,” a representative of the prefectural police said. “This should never happen, and we will provide thorough guidance to staff and strive to restore trust.”