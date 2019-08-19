Second yakuza nabbed over shooting in Tochigi

TOKYO (TR) – A second member of a criminal syndicate has been arrested over a shooting at a restaurant in Tochigi City last month that left a male customer seriously injured.

On Sunday, officers apprehended Teruhiro Osawa, the 56-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, at a lodging facility in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward on suspicion of attempted murder, reports NHK (Aug. 18).

Police have made four arrests in the case. On July 29, police arrested Mitsuryo Komatsu, a 37-year-old member of the same gang, and Arashi Osawa, a male company employee, on the same charge.

Also on Sunday, police arrested Teruhiro Osawa’s son, 28-year-old Yuki Murakami, for allegedly sheltering his father. Osawa had been placed on a nationwide wanted list.

At around 2:30 a.m. on July 21, a gunman struck the victim, aged in his 40s, in the abdomen with at least one bullet during a dispute inside the izakaya restaurant.

The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state. However, his condition is considered serious, the Tochigi Police Station said previously.

Prior to the incident, the gunman and victim were part of a group of four or five persons that arrived at the restaurant.

The incident is believed to have taken place after the group got into a dispute, police said previously.