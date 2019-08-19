 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Second yakuza nabbed over shooting in Tochigi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 19, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A second member of a criminal syndicate has been arrested over a shooting at a restaurant in Tochigi City last month that left a male customer seriously injured.

On Sunday, officers apprehended Teruhiro Osawa, the 56-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, at a lodging facility in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward on suspicion of attempted murder, reports NHK (Aug. 18).

Police have made four arrests in the case. On July 29, police arrested Mitsuryo Komatsu, a 37-year-old member of the same gang, and Arashi Osawa, a male company employee, on the same charge.

Also on Sunday, police arrested Teruhiro Osawa’s son, 28-year-old Yuki Murakami, for allegedly sheltering his father. Osawa had been placed on a nationwide wanted list.

Teruhiro Osawa (Twitter)

At around 2:30 a.m. on July 21, a gunman struck the victim, aged in his 40s, in the abdomen with at least one bullet during a dispute inside the izakaya restaurant.

The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state. However, his condition is considered serious, the Tochigi Police Station said previously.

Prior to the incident, the gunman and victim were part of a group of four or five persons that arrived at the restaurant.

The incident is believed to have taken place after the group got into a dispute, police said previously.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »