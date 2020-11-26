Yakuza nabbed over fatal hit-and-run in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over a fatal hit-and-run accident in Yokohama City earlier this year, reports NHK (Nov. 26).

At around 1:20 a.m. on March 24, Eiji Takaoka, a 52-year-old upper-level member of the Inagawa-kai, struck and killed pedestrian Yuta Okawa, 31, on a road in Minami Ward.

According to police, Takaoka then fled the scene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death, Takaoka said, “I’ll think about it and talk later.”

Okawa is a company employee who lives near the scene of the accident.

Takaoka surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

Police also confirmed that parts of the side mirror of Takaoka’s vehicle were left behind on the road.

Police located Takaoka at the residence of an acquaintance on Wednesday.