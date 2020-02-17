 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza nabbed for possession of stimulant drugs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 17, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs last week, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 17).

On February 13, police found 5.3 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, in the residence of Kazuo Endo, a 56-year-old upper-level member of a gang connected to the Sumiyoshi-kai, in Bando City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to the Ikebukuro Police Station, the drugs were packed in five plastic bags with zippers. Police also found at least one syringe in the residence.

Kazuo Endo (Twitter)

“I hid [the drugs] under the stairs of my residence,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The results of an analysis of the urine of Endo gave a positive result for stimulant drugs, police said.

Police are now investigating whether Endo was trafficking in illegal drugs.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »