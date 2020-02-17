Yakuza nabbed for possession of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs last week, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 17).

On February 13, police found 5.3 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, in the residence of Kazuo Endo, a 56-year-old upper-level member of a gang connected to the Sumiyoshi-kai, in Bando City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to the Ikebukuro Police Station, the drugs were packed in five plastic bags with zippers. Police also found at least one syringe in the residence.

“I hid [the drugs] under the stairs of my residence,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The results of an analysis of the urine of Endo gave a positive result for stimulant drugs, police said.

Police are now investigating whether Endo was trafficking in illegal drugs.