Yakuza members tussle with police during raid

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police tussled with members of a criminal syndicate during a raid of the residence of the gang’s boss in Kurume City on Friday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 13).

Officers, some attired in riot gear, shoved members of the Dojun-kai outside the residence. At one point, officers attempted to enter the premises by scaling a wall with a ladder.

The raid was conducted in connection with the arrests of a 77-year-old member of the gang and a male employee for a business he runs in Yanagawa City for violations of the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

According to police, the suspects rented a storage space in Okawa City that in January was found to conceal 3 guns and ammunition.

Police first arrested the suspects over an alleged illegal money-lending business. During that investigation, the weapons were found.