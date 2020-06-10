Yakuza, Iranians tussle over drug-dealing turf at Scramble Crossing

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested six persons, including gang members and male Iranian nationals, over a fight over turf around the popular “Scramble Crossing” in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (June 10).

In April, Shoichi Nukariya (34), Ryo Osumi (33), both members of the Yamaguchi-gumi, and two others allegedly fought with two male Iranians at the famous crossing in front of JR Shibuya Station.

The two Iranian nationals deny the allegations. Police did not reveal whether the other four suspects admit to the charges.

Prior to the incident, one of the Iranian suspects called out to Osumi and asked, “Do you need drugs?” He responded, “If you want to deal kakuseizai [stimulant drugs] here, you have to pay mikajimeryo [protection money].”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many bars in the area that Nukariya typically receives protection money from have shut down, which was another factor in the dispute, police said.

Police are continuing to intensify patrols for drug dealing in that part of Shibuya.