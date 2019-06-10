 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza boss accused of attempting to extort male acquaintance

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 10, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a yakuza boss over the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (June 10).

In 2017, Hiroshi Tsunami, a 58-year-old boss of a syndicate within the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly demanded money from the acquaintance upon his arrival at the gang’s office in the Kabukicho red-light district.

“I am Tsunami of the Sumiyoshi-kai,” the suspect reportedly said. “Pay up 300 million yen.”

Hiroshi Tsunami
Hiroshi Tsunami (Twitter)

According to police, Tsunami denies the allegations “It is fiction made up by the victim,” Tsunami was quoted.

The incident took place when the acquaintance attempted to return some unspecified documents to Tsunami at the office.

Published in Crime, Japan, News, Tokyo and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »