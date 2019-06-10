Yakuza boss accused of attempting to extort male acquaintance

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a yakuza boss over the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (June 10).

In 2017, Hiroshi Tsunami, a 58-year-old boss of a syndicate within the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly demanded money from the acquaintance upon his arrival at the gang’s office in the Kabukicho red-light district.

“I am Tsunami of the Sumiyoshi-kai,” the suspect reportedly said. “Pay up 300 million yen.”

According to police, Tsunami denies the allegations “It is fiction made up by the victim,” Tsunami was quoted.

The incident took place when the acquaintance attempted to return some unspecified documents to Tsunami at the office.