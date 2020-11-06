 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza arrested over Amagasaki shooting that left 2 rival gangsters injured

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 6, 2020

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a gang member in connection with the shooting of two rival gangsters in Amagasaki City earlier this week, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 6).

On Thursday morning, Takuya Fujimura, a 52-year-old member of Tsukasa Kogyo, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, appeared at the Amagasaki-Minami Police Station.

Police later accused Fujimura, who was not in possession of a weapon, of attempted murder. Police did not reveal whether he admits to the allegations.

At around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, two gunmen opened fire at Yoshihiro Oyadomari, the 64-year-old boss of the Furukawa-gumi, and a 61-year-old fellow gang member in front of a FamilyMart convenience store

Takuya Fujimura (Twitter)

Oyadomari was struck in the left hand. The other gangster was shot in the buttocks. Neither victim is in a life-threatening condition, police said previously.

In dashboard camera footage shot by a taxi, Fujimura can be seen running from the general direction of the convenience store while fleeing the scene.

The Furukawa-gumi is an affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which formed as a rival to the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. The shooting is just the latest incident involving the two gangs.

Police are still seeking the whereabouts of the second suspected shooter.

