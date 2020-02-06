 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza accused of spitting on bar employee after denial of entry

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 6, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly spitting on an employee at a bar who denied him entry last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).

At around 8:00 a.m. on December 23, Jo Kawakami, a 21-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, allegedly spit in the face of the male employee on a road near Machida Station in Machida City.

Prior to the incident, the employee told the manager of the bar that Kawakami is a gang member. The manager then instructed the employee to ban the suspect, which resulted in a dispute, according to police.

Jo Kawakami of the Inagawa-kai

“I did not make any threats,” Kawakami was quoted by the Machida Police Station in partially denying the allegations.

