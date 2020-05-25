Working from home during pandemic: Man took voyeur footage of neighbor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old male company employee for allegedly trespassing onto the premises of a female neighbor in Machida City, reports TV Asahi (May 25).

On four occasions since December, Hayao Iwakiri is suspected of climbing onto the balcony of his neighbor, 26, to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of her in the shower.

In carrying out the crimes, the suspect waited until he heard the shower water running. He then accessed the balcony, parted a curtain and pointed his camera at the nude woman.

“I have a fondness for her,” the suspect was quoted by the Machida Police Station in admitting to the allegations of trespassing.

With the state of emergency in effect since April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the suspect was working from home. However, he is suspected of carrying out the crime at least once, including on May 1, while he was supposed to be working.