Woman’s decayed corpse found Roppongi residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched a criminal investigation after the corpse of a woman was found in a residence of an apartment building in the Roppongi entertainment district of Minato Ward, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 19).

At around 4:40 p.m., officers working off a tip arrived at the fourth-floor residence located in the 5-chome area found the decayed body wrapped in a sheet at the side of a bed. An examination of the body revealed she had suffered injuries to her head.

According to the Azabu Police Station, the resident of the unit is believed to be a man in his 40s whose whereabouts are currently not known. Police are seeking to question him about the case.

The woman, believed to be around the age of 30, is likely an acquaintance of the man who regularly visited the residence, police said.

Prior to the arrival of police, a person affiliated with the building found the body and visited the police station to lodge a report.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as a murder and abandoning a corpse.