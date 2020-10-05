Woman suspected of fatally stabbing 2 children, hanging self in Suginami

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a 35-year-old woman fatally stabbed her two children before taking her life at their residence in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (Oct. 5).

At around 10:30 a.m., the woman’s husband alerted emergency services from the residence, located in the Wada area. “My wife is not conscious and my two children have been stabbed,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the scene found the children — a girl, 7, and a boy, 5 —collapsed and bleeding what appeared to be stab wounds atop a futon.

They were both unconscious upon being transported to a hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the woman was found hanged by her neck. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Suginami Police Station said.

The husband lives in a separate residence. He made the discovery during a visit.

Police retrieved a bloodstained knife was retrieved from the premises, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 5).

According to police, the couple had consulted with a police station about a problem within their marriage at some point in the past.