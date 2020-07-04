Woman suspected in dating site bait-and-switch scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman who is suspected of swindling men met through a dating site, reports TBS News (July 3).

In May, Yua Asahina, of no known occupation, allegedly grabbed a man, aged in his 20s, around the collar in the Maruyamacho love hotel area in Shibuya Ward.

Previously, the man had declined to engage in sex with Asahina for money. “You can’t leave unless you pay,” she allegedly threatened him before.

“I received the money, but I did not threaten him,” Asahina told the Shibuya Police Station in denying the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the man used a dating site to a meet a woman. However, when he arrived at the appointed location in Shibuya, he found that Asahina was not the same person as shown on the site. He then declined to pay her for sex.

Police believe that Asahina took orders from multiple male members of a criminal group to swindle other users of the dating site.

In the jurisdiction of the Shibuya Police Station, there have been 52 such cases reported over the past 6 months.