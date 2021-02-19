Woman suffers ruptured eardrum in alleged attack by ex-husband in bar

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged assault of his former wife in Sapporo City that left her seriously injured, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 18).

Over a more than two-hour period on the morning of February 11, the suspect allegedly punch the victim, aged in her 20s, in the face repeatedly at a bar in Sapporo City’s Chuo Ward that he manages.

The suspect also allegedly used a metal rod to repeatedly strike her in the body.

The woman suffered a ruptured eardrum in one ear and injuries to her face, arms, back and feet, police said.

Upon his arrest on Wednesday, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the pair had been drinking together prior to the incident. The attack took place after they got into a dispute.