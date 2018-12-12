 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman stabbed at Kita-Senju Station in apparent random attack

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 12, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman in front of a railway station in Adachi Ward on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Dec. 12).

At around 12:40 p.m., the man used a knife to stab the woman, believed to be aged in her 70s, in the back on a sidewalk outside of the West Exit of JR Kita-Senju Station.

The woman was conscious upon transport to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Senju Police Station.

Kita-Senju Station
A woman was stabbed in front of JR Kita-Senju Station on Wednesday (Twitter)

Officers arriving at the scene arrested the man, believed to be aged in his 50s, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The woman is believed to not have been acquainted with the man, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »