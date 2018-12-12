Woman stabbed at Kita-Senju Station in apparent random attack

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman in front of a railway station in Adachi Ward on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Dec. 12).

At around 12:40 p.m., the man used a knife to stab the woman, believed to be aged in her 70s, in the back on a sidewalk outside of the West Exit of JR Kita-Senju Station.

The woman was conscious upon transport to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Senju Police Station.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested the man, believed to be aged in his 50s, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The woman is believed to not have been acquainted with the man, police said.