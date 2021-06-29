Woman married man after his alleged assault of her ex-husband who later died

TOKYO (TR) – A woman married a man who has been accused of assaulting her former husband. The former husband later died — and she was also arrested in the case, police have revealed, reports TBS News (June 28).

On January 7, Ryohei Yoshimitsu, of no known occupation, allegedly beat Tetsuo Takaoka in the victim’s residence in the Oyamakanaicho area of Itabashi Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on Monday, Yoshimitsu admitted to the allegations, the Itabashi Police Station said.

Kayo married Yoshimitsu

Just before the incident, Yoshimitsu and Takaoka were drinking at the residence with the wife of Takaoka at the time, 45-year-old Kayo.

The assault took place after a dispute erupted. Afterward, Yoshimitsu and Kayo left the residence.

Two days later, Yoshimitsu returned to find Takaoka collapsed atop a futon with blood vomited from his mouth. After he called emergency services, Takaoka was confirmed dead at the scene.

At some point after the incident, Kayo married Yoshimitsu. On June 8, police arrested her on suspicion of negligence as a guardian resulting in death.

Police are now investigating whether the assault was connected to the death of Takaoka.