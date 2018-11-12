Woman accused of fatally stabbing U.S. military boyfriend ‘also wanted to die’

TOKYO (TR) – A 27-year-old woman in custody over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, who was member of the U.S. military, in Tachikawa City last week has expressed to police that she also wanted to take her own life, reports NHK (Nov. 12).

At around 8:00 p.m. on November 8, Aria Saito, a resident of Koto Ward, allegedly used a knife to fatally stab the man in the neck at his residence, located in the Nishisunacho area.

A blood-stained knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was found at the residence. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to have been the loss of a large quantity of blood from the neck area, police said.

On Monday, Tokyo Metropolitan Police revealed the victim is Nicholas Paul Vollweiler, a 35-year-old military police sergeant stationed at Yokota Air Base, which is located near the residence.

According to police, Saito and Vollweiler began dating in May. Upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Saito admitted to the allegations. “Because I did not want to break up, I killed him and I also wanted to die,” she told police.

Several days before the incident, Saito and Vollweiler got into a dispute. At that time, officers from the Tachikawa Police Station advised the suspect to maintain a distance from the victim.