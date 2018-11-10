Tachikawa: Woman arrested over fatal stabbing of U.S. military boyfriend

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, who is member of the U.S. military, in Tachikawa City on Friday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 10).

At around 8:00 p.m., Aria Saito, a resident of Koto Ward, allegedly used a knife to stab the man, aged in his 30s, in the neck at his residence, located in the Nishisunacho area.

After he was confirmed dead at a hospital, the U.S. military announced that he was stationed at Yokota Air Base, which is located near the residence.

Saito, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I used a knife to slash the guy I was dating in the right side of his neck,” the suspect was quoted by police.

A neighbor tells Fuji News Network (Nov. 10) that they heard a scream at just past 8:00 p.m. from outside the residence.

A blood-stained knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was found at the residence, police said.

In investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are considering changing the charges against the suspect to murder.