Woman, 48, arrested after skeletal remains found in Yokohama residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 48-year-old woman after a corpse was found in her residence in Yokohama City on Friday, reports NHK (Oct. 24).

At around 1:00 p.m., a social worker alerted police about the body inside the residence, located in the Irie area of Kanagawa Ward.

Officers later arriving at the scene found skeletal remains believed to be that of an adult male on a sofa.

That night, police accused Hisae Sasaki, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse. During questioning, she said that the body is that of her boyfriend.

“I found him dead inside a futon last December, but I couldn’t raise money for a funeral,” she said.

According to police, Sasaki had applied for welfare. When the social worker visited the residence, she said, “The body is that of my boyfriend.”

In addition confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking to learn the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.