Woman, 48, accused of supplying cocaine to Denki Groove’s Pierre Taki

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of the investigation into the alleged use of cocaine by actor and musician Pierre Taki, one half of the synth-pop duo Denki Groove, police have arrested a 48-year-old woman for supplying the drug, reports TBS News (Mar. 18).

On March 11, Maki Tasaka, an interpreter, allegedly supplied Taki, 51, with cocaine. Police arrested Tasaka at her residence in Yokohama on March 19. Upon her arrest, she denied the allegations.

Last fall, police started an investigation into Taki. During the investigation, investigators learned that Tasaka is an acquaintance of the musician.

On March 12, law enforcement searched the residence of Taki in Setagaya Ward. Investigators did not find any cocaine, but a subsequent analysis of the urine of the musician provided a positive result for cocaine.

Upon his arrest for violating the Narcotics Control Law, Taki admitted to the allegations, police said previously.

The musician had already revealed to police that he began using cocaine and marijuana when he was in his 20s. As well, the arrest of Tasaka came after Taki said that he obtained the cocaine from her.

Denki Groove formed in 1989. Taki also regularly appears in a number of dramas for public broadcaster NHK, including this year’s fictional series “Idaten,” which tells the story of two Japanese Olympic athletes from different eras.

Since Taki’s arrest, a number of entertainment companies have cancelled projects involving the musician. Sony Music Labels Inc. is halting shipments of CDs and DVDs featuring Taki and Denki Groove.

As well, several Denki Groove performances have been cancelled.