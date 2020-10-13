Woman, 25, joined fraud ring ‘due to no place to live, no money’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of fraud who said she participated in a crime ring due to lack of money, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 10).

In June, Haruna Sasaki, of no known occupation, allegedly worked with accomplices to swindle a woman in her 60s living in Edogawa Ward out of three bank cards.

The cards were then used to withdraw 2.9 million yen in cash from the woman’s accounts, according to the Koiwa Police Station.

“I knew it was fraud, but I have no place to live and no money,” Sasaki told police in admitting to the allegations.

In carrying out the ruse, Sasaki visited the residence of the woman while posing as a police officer.

One accomplice had already told the victim over the telephone that her

cards needed to be collected since “they are being misappropriated.”