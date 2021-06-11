Wakayama woman, daughter take fatal leap from Kansai Airport bridge after death of other daughter

OSAKA (TR) – A woman who leaped to her death along with her 4-year-old daughter at Kansai Airport on Wednesday did so shortly after another daughter died in a hospital, police have revealed, reports NHK (June 10).

A witness told police that the woman was carrying her 4-year-old daughter as she exited a vehicle at the Sky Gate Bridge R, which provides access to the airport, and climbed over a railing at around 4 p.m.

Emergency personnel retrieved the woman and her daughter from the water about 40 minutes later. They were then confirmed dead, police said.

Based on identification found inside the vehicle, police learned that the woman lives in Wakayama City, Wakayama Prefecture.

“My daughter spit up blood”

At around 2:20 p.m. the same day, she is believed to have telephoned emergency services from their residence.

“My daughter spit up what appears to be blood,” the woman said about her eldest daughter. “She is collapsed and unconscious.”

The girl, 16, was later confirmed dead at a hospital. An examination of the body of the girl revealed bruising throughout, police said.

Police are planning to question a man who lived at the residence on suspicion of ill treatment.

According to Fuji News Network (June 11), a child consultation center reported in 2013 that the 16-year-old girl “was being abused by her parents.”

Over the next year, the matter was investigated and the family received support.