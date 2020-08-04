University student accused of molesting woman in Ota

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student over the alleged molestation of a woman in Ota Ward, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 4).

In June, Ryo Iwasaki, 23, who attends a private university in the capital, came up from behind the woman just as she arrived at her residence and embraced her.

“A switch flipped inside me,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Just before the incident, Iwasaki had been out drinking with his parents. As he commuted home, the suspect spotted the woman and followed her over a distance of 200 meters.

When he grabbed her, she was checking her mailbox, police said.