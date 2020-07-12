Tokyo: Woman fatally stabs bus passenger in Ome

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a woman over the alleged fatal stabbing of an elderly bus passenger in Ome City last week, reports Nippon News Network (July 10).

At around 3:30 on July 10, a witness alerted police to the scene, located in the Nagabuchi area. The victim was later transported to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Officers arrested the woman, who was in possession of a knife, on suspicion of attempted murder. “I thought it would be enjoyable to stab someone,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the woman, aged in her 40s, and the victim were not acquainted. Prior to the incident, they both exited the bus.

The suspect then jumped atop the woman and repeatedly slashed her with the knife, including to the neck.

The suspect was not named. Police are now seeking to determine whether she can be held criminally liable in the case.