Tokyo: Woman accused of fatally bashing husband with hammer

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 15, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman over the alleged fatal bashing of a man believed to be her former husband at their residence in Mitaka City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 15).

At around noon on Sunday, a woman telephoned emergency services, saying, “My former husband won’t get up.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Shinkawa area, found a man, believed to be in his 60s, collapsed on the floor with injuries to the head and burns over his body. The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to police.

Asako Akiyama
Asako Akiyama (Twitter)

Police later arrested Asako Akiyama on suspicion of murder. She admits to the allegations. The suspect is believed to have bashed the man with a hammer and doused him with boiling water while he slept. A hammer was found at the scene.

“He was sleeping on the floor,” the suspect was quoted. “I got angry after I told him to sleep on the bed and he didn’t budge.”

Police believe the man is the woman’s former husband, but the pair were still living together.

