Tokyo: Prosecutors set bail at ¥5 million for actor accused of rape

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday set a bail amount of 5 million yen for actor Hirofumi Arai, who has been indicted over the alleged rape of a masseuse at his residence last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 27).

On Monday, the lawyer for Arai, 40, made the request for bail. The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office lodged an appeal. However, the court denied the request.

According to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office, Arai, 40, summoned the female employee at an outcall massage parlor, aged in her 30s, to his residence in Setagaya Ward at just past 2:00 a.m. on July 1. He then sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on February 1, Arai generally acknowledged the allegations. “I was drunk,” he reportedly told police. “I have done [such a thing], but I have also not done [such a thing].”

Arai made his debut as an actor in 2001. He has since appeared in a number of films and television dramas.

Arai’s agency, Anore Inc., dismissed him upon his arrest. The actor was set to star in the film ”Zenaku no Kuzu.” However, production has been halted. As well, the release of the film “Taifu Kazoku,” in which he was to appear, has been delayed.