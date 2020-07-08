Tokyo police officer fatallly shoots self in head in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A police officer fatally shot himself in Chiyoda Ward early Wednesday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports NHK (July 8).

At around 3:30 a.m., Tokyo Metropolitan Police received a report about “an officer collapsed and bleeding” alongside a road in the Fujimi area.

Police arriving at the scene found the officer, 25, lying face-up with blood coming from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. His pistol was at his side.

The officer was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

The officer had started his shift on Tuesday morning. He was guarding the nearby headquarters of Chongryon, an organization supporting North Korean residents in Japan.

“It is truly regrettable that an incident involving a handgun took place,” said Masaki Shigehisa, a representative of the police. “Details, such as a motive, are currently under investigation, and we will strive to prevent a recurrence in the future.”