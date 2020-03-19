Tokyo: Online dating scam busted; victims swindled out of ¥45 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly worked for a fake online dating service that is believed to have swindled dozens of persons, reports NHK (Mar. 18).

Between last October and November, Masatsugu Nagaoka allegedly worked with accomplices to swindle a Kyoto Prefecture man in his 30s out of 2 million yen.

“If you pay the registration fee and provide a security deposit, we will introduce you to a female partner,” the man was falsely told. “The deposit will be returned later.”

The victim did in fact meet an actual woman at one point. However, she was connected to the operation. “She wants to be with you,” he was falsely told.

Two other persons connected to the operation have already been prosecuted in the case. For their part, they posed as relationship brokers.

Nagaoka, a resident of Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, denies the allegations. “I only worked the telephone,” the suspect told police.

Police believe the suspects utilized similar means to swindle 30 persons out of a total of 45 million yen.