Tokyo: Man took nude pix of elementary school girl in hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged taking of images deemed obscene of a sixth-year elementary school girl earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 21).

In June, Nobuyuki Metsugi, a part-time employee, allegedly used a smartphone to take photographs of the lower body of the girl, then 11, at a hotel in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture while knowing she was under the age of 18.

Metsugi admits to the allegations, according to the Chofu Police Station.

Metsugi go to know the girl through an introduction provided by an acquaintance. After the girl was taken into protective custody by police later in June, police examined her mobile telephone and discovered correspondence with the suspect.

A search of the residence of Metsugi in Ebina City by police resulted in the discovery of nude images of other girls on a computer. Police are now investigating the suspect over possible involvement in other crimes.