Tokyo: Man slices open own belly near JR Ikebukuro Station

TOKYO (TR) – A man used a knife to slash open his abdomen near JR Ikebukuro Station in Toshima Ward on Thursday, police said, reports NHK (Mar. 28).

At just past 3:30 p.m., the man, believed to be in his 40s, was found bleeding from his abdomen on the sidewalk in front of an outlet of electronics retailer Bic Camera near the station’s East Exit.

According to the Ikebukuro Police Station, no other persons were injured in the incident. The man was taken to a hospital but his current condition was not revealed.

Police are now investigating whether to accuse the man under the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Due to its proximity to the station, the sidewalk where the incident took place is typically filled with pedestrians.