Tokyo: Man, 48, accused of molesting middle school girl in Ikebukuro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a middle school girl in Toshima Ward last year, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 5).

Last November, Hisatake Matsubara, an employee in the delivery industry, approached the girl on a road in the Higashi-Ikebukuro area. “I’ve lost my friends, and I’m looking for the nearest station,” he falsely told her in requesting that she serve as his guide.

The suspect then took the girl to a building where he allegedly fondled her lower body.

“I didn’t force it,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations, the Ikebukuo Police Station said.

After the suspect first accosted the girl, she attempted to provide information to him. However, he abruptly interjected, “Let’s be lovers.” He then grabbed her by the arm and took her to the building.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was involved in other crimes.