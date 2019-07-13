Tokyo: Man, 32, suspected of exposing self to woman, molesting her

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is suspected of exposing himself to a woman in Nerima Ward last month before molesting her, reports TV Asahi (July 12).

At around 7:00 p.m. on June 18, Hiroyuki Watabiki, a company employee, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 30s, as she commuted home on a road in the Toyota Makita area.

After he allegedly exposed his lower body, he said, “Touch it.” After she flinched, he allegedly grabbed the left side of her chest.

Watabiki, accused of indecent assault, has declined to comment on the allegations, the Nerima Police Station said.

Police believe that Watabiki approached the woman from behind with a bicycle. After she resisted the attack and screamed, he fled the scene.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind five other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.