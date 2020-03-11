Tokyo: Man, 30, accused in rape of drunk woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 11).

In January, Kenji Ozaki, a company employee, brought the woman, aged in her 30s, from an underground walkway near JR Ikebukuro Station to his residence.

He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse, Ozaki partially denied the allegations. “I didn’t realize that she was so drunk,” the suspect told police. “Also, [the act] was not coerced.”

Security camera footage taken where Ozaki picked up the woman shows him talking to other visibly drunk female pedestrians.

Police are now investigating whether he was behind other crimes.