 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 27, accused of raping drunk woman in station toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 31, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman at a railway station in Koganei City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 31).

At around 1:00 a.m. on March 27, Tomoya Takemori called out to the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the Chuo Line. “Are you fine?” he reportedly asked at JR Higashi-Koganei Station.

The suspect then took her to a toilet at the station and sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

On Friday, officers apprehended Takemori on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.

Takemori surfaced as a person of interest in the case after a DNA analysis of material found at the scene proved to be a match for the suspect. As well, security camera footage showed the suspect taking the woman to the toilet.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »