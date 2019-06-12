 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 27, accused of molesting female university student

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 12, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Kodaira City last month, reports TBS News (June 12).

On May 24, Kosei Ishii came up from behind the girl in the lobby of her apartment building as she returned home. He then allegedly embraced and forcibly kissed her.

Ishii, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, police said.

Kosei Ishii (Twitter)

According to police, Ishii is believed to have followed the girl over a distance of roughly 500 meters before the incident. He surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage taken at the building.

Police are now investigating whether Ishii was also behind a similar incident from about 30 minutes before involving another woman.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

