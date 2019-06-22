 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 23, admits to flashing women ‘100 times’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 22, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A 23-year-old man accused of exposing himself to several high school girls in Kita Ward last month has admitted to committing the same crime dozens of times in the past, police revealed on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (June 22).

On May 31, Rentaro Hayashi, a company employee, allegedly revealed his lower body to five high school girls commuting home in the Takinogawa area.

“I wanted to see their surprised looks,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I have done this around 100 times.”

Rentaro Hayashi
Rentaro Hayashi (Twitter)

Hayashi surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Since last November, police have received reports of 20 similar incidents taking place in the area. Police are investigating whether Hayashi was also behind those incidents.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

