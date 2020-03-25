Tokyo: Man, 23, accused of molesting woman in Kodaira

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Kodaira City earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 25).

At around 9:00 p.m. on March 1, Shun Saito, an employee at a cleaning company, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road and embraced her, causing her to fall. The suspect then allegedly fondled her chest and lower body.

“I wanted to touch inside her skirt,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the suspect followed the woman from a nearby railway station as she commuted home. The incident took place place on a darkened street with no pedestrians, police said.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind 5 other similar cases that have taken place in the area since last November.