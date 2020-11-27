Tokyo: Man, 23, accused of molesting woman in Kita Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Kita Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 27).

On a night in September, Daiki Arai, a part-time employee at a bar, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road.

He then allegedly fondled her body, including her chest.

“I wanted to see the woman look surprised,” the suspect was quoted by the Oji Police Station. “I did it to relieve stress. I’ve done this several other times.”

Arai surfaced as a person of interest in the case after security camera footage showed him following the woman before the incident.

With police being aware of at least five similar incidents that have taken place in the area since March, the investigation into Arai is continuing.