Tokyo: Knife-wielding man wounds pair at Korakuen Station

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 14, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have apprehended a man who is suspected of slashing another man and a woman at a railway station in Bunkyo ward on Thursday, reports NHK (Feb. 14).

According to police, the man wielded a knife in slashing the woman in the abdomen and the other man in the face at Korakuen Station just past 8:00 p.m. The condition of the victims is not known, but they were both conscious upon transport to a hospital.

Officers arriving at the scene apprehended the man, believed to be in his 40s. He is now undergoing questioning about the incident.

Korakuen Station
A man slashed another man and a woman at Korakuen Station on Thursday night (NHK)

The three persons are believed to be acquaintances, police said.

