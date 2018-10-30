 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Katsushika massage parlor provided sex in violation of law

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 30, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a massage parlor in Katsushika Ward that unlawfully provided sexual services in private rooms, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 30).

Police have accused Koetsu Hira, the 54-year-old manager and a female Chinese national, also 54, of employing female masseuses to provide honban, or full sex, to male customers, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Hira admits to the allegations. However, the Chinese national denies the charges, telling police, “I only cleaned and did laundry.”

Koetsu Hira
Koetsu Hira (Twitter)

The matter emerged after police received an anonymous tip in September about “illegal activity” taking place at the parlor.

The parlor is also under investigation over immigration violations, police said.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

