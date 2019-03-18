Tokyo: Hostess club employee dies after beating by colleagues

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four male employees of a hostess club in Adachi Ward over the alleged assault of a fifth male employee, who later died, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 17).

At around 7:00 p.m. on March 16, Tatsuya Kawaguchi, the 24-year manager of the club, Tomoya Tachikawa, 20, and the other two employees, both aged 17, allegedly beat Rei Shigeyama, 20, inside the club, located inside an apartment in the Ayase area.

Thereafter, the victim was brought to his residence in Katsushika Ward. At around 9:30 p.m., one of the 17-year-old co-workers found him to not be breathing and alerted emergency services. He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the incident took place after the victim got into a dispute with the employees over his failure to come to work the day before.

Kawaguchi, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “I kicked him in the face and side, there’s no doubt,” the suspect was quoted. The other three suspects deny the allegations, saying Kawaguchi carried out the assault. “We couldn’t stop Kawaguchi,” one of the youths was quoted.

Upon receiving the results of an autopsy, police will decide whether to change the charges against the suspects to manslaughter.