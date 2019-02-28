Tokyo: Grandson of karate legend accused of possessing marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the grandson of a martial arts legend over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shinjuku Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 27).

At around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer arrested Akira Oyama, 21, and two other passengers of a vehicle stopped on a road in the Okubo area after the discovery of a fragment of marijuana.

Oyama and one other suspect deny the allegations. “It is not mine,” Oyama was quoted by police. The third suspect admits to the charges.

Prior to the discovery, a patrol car passed the vehicle. Noticing something suspicious about the behavior of Oyama, who was in the passenger seat, the officer began questioning the passengers. It was at this time that the marijuana was found in a can.

Subsequent analyses of the urine of all three suspects gave a positive result for marijuana, police said.

Last month, a court handed Oyama a suspended prison term over a violation of the Stimulants Control Law.

The suspect is the grandson of Masutatsu Oyama, who founded the stand-up style of karate known as Kyokushin in 1964.