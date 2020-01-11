Tokyo: Female fraud suspect concealed stolen cards in bra

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Kanagawa Prefecture, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 10).

On December 17, Chihiro Nishimura allegedly posed as a police officer in defrauding the woman, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, out of two bank cards.

Afterward, the suspect used the cards to withdraw 1.65 million yen from an ATM machine, police said.

On December 19, an officer on patrol began questioning Nishimura on a voluntary basis. During that time, she pulled the two bank cards out from inside her brassiere.

Upon her arrest, Nishimura declined to comment on the allegations.

A search of her residence revealed a manual to be used in carrying out such frauds. Within the manual were instructions for what to do during various instances, including during police questioning.

Pregnancy scam

In a separate case, Tokyo police arrested a 24-year-old man who participated in the swindle of an elderly woman in Machida City, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 10).

“Since I got a 17-year-old girl pregnant, an out-of-court settlement is necessary,” a person claiming to the be the woman’s grandson said over the telephone.

Renji Sasaki, of no known occupation, later met the woman on a road near Kurihira Station in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa and collected 1 million yen in cash from her. During the collection, Sasaki posed as a representative from a law firm.

“Without a job, I have no income,” the suspect told police upon his arrest.