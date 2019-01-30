Tokyo: Cops raid yakuza HQ over Kabukicho karaoke killing

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of the search for a member of the Sumiyoshi-kai criminal syndicate over a fatal shooting earlier this month, police raided the headquarters of an affiliate gang on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 30).

At around 10:00 a.m., officers entered the headquarters of the Kogomutsumi-kai, located in front of JR Koenji Station in Suginami Ward, as a part of the investigation into the whereabouts of 56-year-old Masaru Abe.

On January 21, Abe is believed to have shot a former Sumiyoshi-kai member, 65, three times in the chest and arm inside a karaoke parlor in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward. The victim was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

Following the shooting, the perpetrator fled by motorcycle. At the time, he was wearing a red hat and clothing, police said previously.

Police later found a motorcycle, helmet and red hat at an apartment building in the Okubo area, about 600 meters from the where the incident took place.

According to the investigation, Abe dumped the motorcycle in Okubo. He then entered a vehicle and traveled to Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed a person believed to be Abe and the victim inside the room of the parlor before the incident. Police also found shell casings in that room.