 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: 11 nabbed for abducting, robbing man

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 28, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested 11 persons over the alleged abduction and robbery of a man in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 19).

In July, Yuki Mizuno, 21, and Kento Okazaki, 20, and the other nine suspects worked together to lure the victim out to a park in the Denenchofu area.

The suspects then allegedly stole the man’s vehicle and 16,000 yen in cash. While confining him inside the vehicle for about 12 hours, they also repeatedly beat him over the length of his body.

Yuki Mizuno (Twitter)

Mizuno and two other suspects deny the allegations. Okazaki and three other suspects have declined to comment on the charges. The remaining suspects partially admit to the allegations, police said.

According to police, some of the suspects attended elementary school with the victim. Using a social-networking service, they claimed to the victim that a “job hauling luggage with a car” was available to bring him to the park.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »