Tochigi: Girl, 17, suspected of killing newborn with scissors after birth at mall

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who is suspected of killing her newborn after giving birth inside a bathroom last month, reports NHK (Jan. 28).

Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on December 18, the girl, a high school student, gave birth to the boy inside a stall of a bathroom at a shopping mall in Oyama City.

She is then alleged to have used scissor’s the slash the neck of the boy. The child was later transported to a hospital. However, the boy was later confirmed dead.

An examination of his body revealed a 5-centimeter-long gash on his neck, police said.

On Thursday, police accused the girl of murder. However, they did not reveal whether the girl admits to the allegations.

Extended period inside the bathroom

The girl lives in in the prefecture. Prior to the incident, she arrived at the mall with an acquaintance.

The acquaintance alerted a staff member at the mall after the girl spent the extended period inside the bathroom. The staff member then called emergency services.

The girl was hospitalized after the incident. During that time, she divulged to police that she used scissors to kill the child.

Police believe that the girl was aware that she was pregnant. However, she failed to visit a medical institution before the incident.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.