Tochigi cops seize 15 kg of marijuana from building

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested five persons following the discovery of 15 kilograms of marijuana and growing equipment in Mooka City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 12).

According to police, Masayuki Otsuka, 50, and four other persons, aged in their 30s to 50s, allegedly possessed the marijuana — with an estimated value of 75 million yen — at a building owned by Otsuka with intent to sell on around April 11.

The five suspects deny the allegations, telling police the marijuana was for their own use, police said. They were sent to prosecutors on Wednesday.

According to police, Otsuka operates a sales operation for grave stones out of the building. Three of the suspects are employees of the store. The fifth is an acquaintance. The marijuana was in a storage room on the third floor of the building.

Officers also seized various equipment, including fans, reflective screens and watering cans, that are believed to have been used to cultivate the marijuana.