Teacher accused of abducting girl to hotels further arrested for sex with other minor

TOKYO (TR) – A middle school teacher in custody for allegedly abducting a girl last year has been further accused of paying another minor for sex, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 2).

In the latest allegations, Yasuhiro Funayama, 43, allegedly engaged in sex with a high school to engage in sex at a hotel in Tsuchiura City, Ibaraki Prefecture on six occasions between last August and January.

Acc to the Takenotsuka Police Station, Funayama paid 20,000 yen to the girl, 17, for each encounter while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law, Funayama admitted to the allegations, police said.

Funayama, a resident of Nerima Ward, teaches at a middle school in Nakano Ward.

Last month, police accused Funayama of abducting a middle school student. Last July, he allegedly lured the girl out to two hotels after meeting her on a social-networking service.

“If you stay at a hotel, I’ll pay you,” the suspect reportedly wrote.

The Nakano Ward Board of Education said that neither it nor the school has been able to confirm the facts of the case due to the stage of the investigation. The board also apologized. “We will continue to work to prevent a recurrence and restore trust,” a representative said, according to NHK (Mar. 2).