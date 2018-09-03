 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TBS employee accused of abducting girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 3, 2018

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a male employee of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. over the alleged abduction of a teenage girl, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 2).

Between the middle of August and September 2, Kyo Yo, 30, allegedly held the girl at his residence in Shibuya Ward and other locations while knowing she was a minor.

The family of the girl reported her missing in the middle of last month. On Sunday, police apprehended Yo after finding him walking with the girl on a road in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture.

The girl was unharmed in the incident. Police did not reveal whether Yo admits to the allegations.

An employee of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. has been accused of abducting a teenage girl (Twitter)

According to the broadcaster, Yo, who is employed in a film and animation division, entered the company in April, 2015. A representative of the broadcaster’s public relations division was not able to confirm the status of the suspect during the period of the alleged abduction.

The representative described the arrest of Yo as “deeply regrettable” while apologizing to concerned parties and the girl’s family. “After investigating facts of the case, we will deal with the matter strictly,” the representative said.

