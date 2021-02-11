Suspected stalker slipped Line ID into woman’s bag, followed her in market

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged stalking of a woman on multiple occasions, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 10).

Between last May and January, Kohei Miura, a company employee, allegedly slipped notes into the bag of the woman, aged in her 20s, on three occasions.

The notes included his identification number for the smartphone app Line. “If it is not a bother, please send me a message,” the notes read.

The suspect also followed her around insidie a convenience store, the Yoyogi Police Station said.

Followed her inside a supermarket

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Stalker Control Law, Miura denied the allegations. “I gave the same note to many people,” Miura told the Yoyogi Police Station. “I didn’t follow her.”

Miura lives in the same neighborhood as the woman. However, they were not acquaintances.

Last December, the suspect followed her inside a supermarket while she shopped. The following day, she lodged a complaint with police.

“I don’t like having something put inside my bag”

An examination of security camera footage led police to Miura. In January, police apprehended Miura when he followed her inside the convenience store.

Dating back to August 2018, more than 10 women have lodged complaints about being stalked in the same area. More than one said she also received a note in her bag. On multiple occasions, police issued verbal and written warnings to Miura.

“I don’t like having something put inside my bag,” the woman in her 20s said. “It is unpleasant when it is planned.”